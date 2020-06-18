MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

