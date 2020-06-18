MML Investors Services LLC Sells 349 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,819,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $180.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $189.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.90 and its 200-day moving average is $152.64.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

