MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,568 Shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 12.6% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 50,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 28.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

