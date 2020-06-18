MML Investors Services LLC Sells 54,293 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,293 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.68% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

