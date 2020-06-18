MML Investors Services LLC Sells 64 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,635,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.70. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $183.44 and a 12-month high of $294.02.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

