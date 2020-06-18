MML Investors Services LLC Sells 7,606 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08.

