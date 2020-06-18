MML Investors Services LLC Sells 826 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 575,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of VF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE VFC opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.