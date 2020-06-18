MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ciena by 6.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $79,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,699 shares of company stock worth $1,963,330. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Ciena stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

