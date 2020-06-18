MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

