M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 123.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.37. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.