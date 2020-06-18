M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,745 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOV opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

