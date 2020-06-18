M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $135,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.