M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 204.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD opened at $54.65 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.