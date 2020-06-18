M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIME. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $9,399,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $155,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 157.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 134.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 61,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 114.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at $363,611.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,029. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

