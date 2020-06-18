M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,546 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of SKYW opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

