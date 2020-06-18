M&T Bank Corp Buys 8,299 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in K12 were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of K12 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of LRN opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. K12 Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $180,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,102 shares of company stock valued at $899,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

