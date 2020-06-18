M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $716,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,548,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $231,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,682,000 after purchasing an additional 454,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Argus downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.68.

NTAP opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

