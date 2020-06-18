M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 129,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 219,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,524 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 4.28. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.77.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coherent in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Coherent from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

