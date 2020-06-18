M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 134.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 346.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

