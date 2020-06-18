M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO opened at $455.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.50 and a 52-week high of $497.42.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.