M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,211.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

