M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

