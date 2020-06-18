M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,938 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

