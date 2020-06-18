M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 154,315 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,445. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $19.44 on Thursday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.50.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.