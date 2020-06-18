M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 12.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVG opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

