M&T Bank Corp Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 60.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $528,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,676.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Summers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,309. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

