M&T Bank Corp Has $409,000 Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,245.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a current ratio of 26.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.