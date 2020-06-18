M&T Bank Corp Has $453,000 Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.36. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

