M&T Bank Corp Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 437,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after buying an additional 176,067 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 214.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE opened at $215.92 on Thursday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average is $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.90.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

