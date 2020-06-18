M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,439,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,969,000 after buying an additional 65,349 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,155,000 after buying an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,057,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,176,000 after buying an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after buying an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.88 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at $190,367.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

