M&T Bank Corp Invests $373,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.71 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.