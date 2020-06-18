M&T Bank Corp Invests $441,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,088,000 after acquiring an additional 526,350 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after acquiring an additional 502,048 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,258.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 390,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after acquiring an additional 384,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,050,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,311,000 after acquiring an additional 346,930 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TLT stock opened at $160.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average of $153.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

