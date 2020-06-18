M&T Bank Corp Purchases 13,436 Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,342 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559,391 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 433,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,052 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in R1 RCM by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,286,595 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 275,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth $749,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The firm had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

