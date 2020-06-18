M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,554 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,164,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,295,000 after buying an additional 213,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,700,000 after purchasing an additional 320,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 388,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,750,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,826,000 after purchasing an additional 870,683 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DEI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson acquired 40,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $1,212,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

