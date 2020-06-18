M&T Bank Corp Purchases 6,916 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.9% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 232,614 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,417,000 after buying an additional 203,475 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,930. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.