M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,121,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 208.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.40. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

