M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 255,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 4,260 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $107,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,129 shares of company stock worth $2,922,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

