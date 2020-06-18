M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Evertec were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 38.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

