M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,726 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,611 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

MIC opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIC. SunTrust Banks raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Macquarie cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.