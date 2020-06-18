M&T Bank Corp Sells 31,849 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,849 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

