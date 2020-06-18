M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,504 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

