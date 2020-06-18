M&T Bank Corp Sells 775 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

