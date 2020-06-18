M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

