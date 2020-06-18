M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAK. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,125,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,557,000. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 9,282,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,909,000 after purchasing an additional 323,759 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,008,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 303,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

TAK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

