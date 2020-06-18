M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in Chemed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE opened at $450.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.83. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $513.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total transaction of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.