Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nabtesco earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Nabtesco stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 3.03. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $630.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.20 million. Research analysts predict that Nabtesco will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Nabtesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

