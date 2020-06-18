NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,050,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEU stock opened at $412.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.98. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $304.65 and a 1 year high of $505.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.91.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $1.56. NewMarket had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $559.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

