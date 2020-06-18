Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.44

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 7517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $940.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.71 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies – will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $7,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,987,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

