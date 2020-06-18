Northcoast Research Comments on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $8.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.05. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.43.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $299.61 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $260.94 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,170 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.