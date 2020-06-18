Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,112 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,846.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 73,478 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 323.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 96,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

